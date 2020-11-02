World + 16 more
WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #15 | 28 October 2020
Attachments
1. Highlights
Constraints
Atlantic Hurricane Season
- Hurricane Zeta CAT 2: Zeta is the 27th named storm of the season and after making landfall at Yucatan Peninsula (3rd Hurricane this season) as a Category 1 Hurricane on 26 October, followingly Zeta made landfall at Louisiana, U.S. (record-braking 5th Hurricane this season) on 28 October as a category 2 hurricane causing disruptions in region.