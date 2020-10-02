WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #11 | 30 September 2020

1. Highlights

Constraints

Hurricane Season (Source: National Hurricane Center)

Atlantic:

• Tropical Disturbance 1 (Western Caribbean Sea): A well-defined tropical wave located over the western Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression to form by early next week, but only if the system moves and remains over the waters of the north-western Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico. Development will become less likely if the system moves over the Yucatan Peninsula or northern Central America. Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce locally heavy rains, with possible flash flooding, over portions of southeastern Mexico, Central America, and western Cuba during the next several days, and interests in those areas should monitor the progress of the disturbance. Eye formation chance through 5 days is being predicted as %70.

• Tropical Disturbance 2 (East of Lesser Antilles): Another tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles is also producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system is over the central or western Caribbean Sea early next week. Eye formation chance through 5 days is being predicted as %20.