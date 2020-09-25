WFP Latin America & Caribbean Region COVID-19 Logistics Situation Update #10 | 23 September 2020

1. Highlights

Constraints

Atlantic:

• Hurricane Sally (CAT 2): Sally made landfall at Mobile, Alabama on 16 September early morning as a category 2 hurricane. As a slow-moving storm, Sally brought life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding to Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. Hundreds of people were rescued from flooding areas and more than half million population were left without electricity. Sally weakened to a tropical depression on 16 September.

• Major Hurricane Teddy (CAT 4): Teddy is expected to transition to a powerful post-tropical cyclone as it moves near or over portions of Atlantic Canada on 22 September through 24 September where direct impacts from wind, rain and storm surge are expected. Very large swells produced by Teddy are expected to affect portions of Bermuda, the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and the Atlantic Canada during the next few days.

These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

• Tropical Storm Vicky: Last advisory on Vicky was issued on 17 September. The remnant low should remain on a west south-westward heading while it is steered by the low-level north-easterly trade wind flow over 18-19 September.

• Tropical Storm Beta: Beta weakened to a tropical depression on 22 September.

Significant flash and urban flooding are occurring and will continue to occur for coast of Texas today. The slow motion of Beta will continue to produce a long duration rainfall event from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana. Periods of rainfall will spread east into Lower Mississippi Valley and portions of the Southeast United States.

• Tropical Disturbance 1 (Cuba, Bahamas): Showers and thunderstorms extending from the southeastern Bahamas westward through Cuba and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a cold front. This system is forecast to move little for the next day or so, then move back northward on Thursday through Saturday. While development of this system over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week is very unlikely, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Cuba through Wednesday and over the Florida Keys and south Florida on Thursday and Friday.