WFP Impact Evaluation Strategy (2019-2026)

Introduction

This Impact Evaluation Strategy is set out through the following sections: Section 2: Why Should WFP Invest in Impact Evaluation? provides background information regarding the use and potential benefits of impact evaluations; Section 3: Impact Evaluation in WFP, gives an overview of past and ongoing centralized and decentralized impact evaluation activities; Section 4: Key Considerations for an Impact Evaluation Function, highlights some of the choices to be made when developing an impact evaluation function for WFP; Section 5: Vision and Objectives of the Impact Evaluation Strategy provides a detailed description of the objectives of the strategy; Section 6: Impact Evaluation Activities, provides a broad overview of the main activities to be implemented; Section 7: Strategy Implementation, Oversight and Monitoring, sets out the management, oversight, monitoring and reporting mechanisms to support the impact evaluation function in WFP; and Section 8: Resourcing the Impact Evaluation Strategy gives an overview of funding requirements and sources for delivering the impact evaluation strategy.

Assisting 86.7 million people in around 83 countries each year, the World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

While the strategy covers a period of seven years, the first two years will be a pilot phase, designed to test the level of demand and develop approaches to supporting and delivering impact evaluations across WFP. This is intended to ensure that the operational model taken is fit for purpose and meets organizational needs. Lessons learned during this pilot phase will be reflected in WFP’s next evaluation policy.