15 Oct 2019

WFP Impact Evaluation Strategy (2019-2026)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 09 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.64 MB)

Introduction

This Impact Evaluation Strategy is set out through the following sections: Section 2: Why Should WFP Invest in Impact Evaluation? provides background information regarding the use and potential benefits of impact evaluations; Section 3: Impact Evaluation in WFP, gives an overview of past and ongoing centralized and decentralized impact evaluation activities; Section 4: Key Considerations for an Impact Evaluation Function, highlights some of the choices to be made when developing an impact evaluation function for WFP; Section 5: Vision and Objectives of the Impact Evaluation Strategy provides a detailed description of the objectives of the strategy; Section 6: Impact Evaluation Activities, provides a broad overview of the main activities to be implemented; Section 7: Strategy Implementation, Oversight and Monitoring, sets out the management, oversight, monitoring and reporting mechanisms to support the impact evaluation function in WFP; and Section 8: Resourcing the Impact Evaluation Strategy gives an overview of funding requirements and sources for delivering the impact evaluation strategy.

Assisting 86.7 million people in around 83 countries each year, the World Food Programme (WFP) is the leading humanitarian organization saving lives and changing lives, delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

While the strategy covers a period of seven years, the first two years will be a pilot phase, designed to test the level of demand and develop approaches to supporting and delivering impact evaluations across WFP. This is intended to ensure that the operational model taken is fit for purpose and meets organizational needs. Lessons learned during this pilot phase will be reflected in WFP’s next evaluation policy.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.