11 Jul 2019

WFP Guide to Climate & Food Security Analyses (June 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.52 MB)

WHY UNDERTAKE A CLIMATE & FOOD SECURITY ANALYSIS?

Climate and food security analyses are an important first step to identify the most appropriate policies and programmes that WFP, governments and partners can consider when designing a climate change adaptation intervention.

These analyses aid in understanding the impacts that climate change can have on vulnerable people’s food security and nutrition, the possible adaptation actions they can take, and aim to help decision-makers identify the most appropriate policies and programmes to implement, in order to prepare for climate risks, respond to climate-related disasters and adapt to longer-term climate change.

Specifically, climate and food security analyses seek to:

UNDERSTANDING VULNERABILITIES Identifying communities and livelihoods that are the most at risk to climate shocks, and with the lowest ability to adapt

POLICY & PROGRAME DESIGN Helping governments and organisations design better informed policies, plans and programmes

CLIMATE FINANCE Enabling better planning of resources and access to climate finance to support climate change adaptation

