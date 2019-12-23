23 Dec 2019

WFP Goods & Services Procurement Factsheet (November 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (890.06 KB)

Ensuring WFP’s life-saving operations run smoothly and cost-effectively worldwide, whatever the operating environment

Along with food, WFP procures large quantities of non-food items and services. These range from the fuel necessary to run warehouse generators in deep field locations, to the telecommunications equipment that links our offices, to the HR software used for the recruitment of staff, to the pallets utilized to transport the food for our beneficiaries, and everything in between. These goods and services are critical for keeping WFP’s operations running in the most challenging environments.
Responsible for procuring goods and services for the entire organization worldwide, not just the Supply Chain Division, the Goods and Services Procurement Unit in WFP Headquarters takes care of every stage of the procurement process, ensuring a consistent, cost effective, fair and transparent procurement process that is in the best interest of WFP, and ultimately of the people the organization assists.

