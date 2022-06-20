WFP Global Operational Response Plan 2022, Update #5 – June 2022

The world is grappling with catastrophic food insecurity and unprecedented humanitarian needs, fueled by conflict, climate shocks, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing costs of food, fuel, and fertilizer have driven millions of people closer to starvation and triggered a wave of hunger.

In 2022, up to 345 million people are estimated to be acutely food insecure or at high risk across 82 countries with WFP operational presence and where data is available, an increase of almost 200 million people compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunger has also grown more deeply entrenched, with up to 50 million people facing Emergency or worse levels of acute food insecurity (IPC/CH Phase 4 and above or equivalent) across 45 countries. This number includes 401,000 people facing catastrophic food insecurity (IPC/CH Phase 5) in Ethiopia, 213,000 people in Somalia, 161,000 people in Yemen, 87,000 people in South Sudan, and 20,000 people in Afghanistan. Together, these figures tell an alarming story: the world is amid a global food crisis, the largest in recent history.

WFP is targeting to support a record 151.6 million people in 2022, a significant increase from the already record-high 128 million people reached in 2021. Operational requirements are also at an all-time high: as of June 2022, WFP’s total annual operational requirement is US$ 22.2 billion, but the global funding forecast only provides for less than half this requirement.

WFP calls for coordinated action to address its funding gap, build an all-inclusive multi- stakeholder approach in partnership with governments and food systems actors, ensure trade is open, invest in strategic development solutions, and commit to political solutions to secure stability and peace. We are at a critical crossroads: either we rise to the challenge, or we will be forced to face the consequences in the future.