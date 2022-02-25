WFP Global Operational Response Plan 2022, Update #4 – February 2022

The driving focus of the WFP's Global Operational Response Plan is to provide government partners, policymakers, humanitarian counterparts, and concerned citizens with an update on evolving needs and WFP's response priorities.

Up to 276 million people are currently acutely food insecure or at high risk in 81 countries. Meanwhile, 44 million people in 38 countries are teetering on the edge of famine.

A significant challenge that is impacting WFP's reach and the ability of people to safely access life-saving assistance is the** rise in humanitarian access constraints**. Another worrying trend is climate extremes -- a consequence that is no longer a glimpse into the future, but a daily reality for communities around the world.

In parallel, the costs to serve have increased. WFP food procurement is currently 30 percent more expensive than in 2019, resulting in additional costs of approximately US$42 million per month.

Thanks to generous contributions of its partners, WFP was able to reach 128 million people with food, cash, and nutrition in 2021. However, the gap between requirements for the next six months and available resources is already exceeding 60 percent.

**WFP plans to reach 137 million people in 2022. **Projected operational requirements for 2022 are currently US$18.9 billion with net funding requirements for the next six months (February -- July 2022) standing at US$6.1 billion, of which more than US$5 billion are for emergency responses.