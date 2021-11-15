WFP Global Operational Response Plan 2021, Update #3 – November 2021

The driving focus of the WFP's Global Operational Response Plan is to provide government partners, policymakers, humanitarian counterparts, and concerned citizens with an update on evolving needs and WFP's response priorities.

One year after WFP was named the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, **conflict continues to be the primary driver of an alarming rise of food insecurity and malnutrition, **particularly among refugees, internally displaced people, and the most vulnerable.

Today, up to 283 million people are acutely food insecure or at high risk in 80 countries in 2021, a record high and a devastating increase of 12.4 million people since the June 2021 edition of this report was published. Famine-like conditions remain a real possibility in 43 countries, with 45 million people facing emergency levels of acute food insecurity, up from 41 million people in June 2021.

Faced by these ballooning problems, WFP is doing more than ever. As of November 2021, WFP's 2021 Programme of Work has climbed to a record US$ 15.7 billion in requirements. WFP is now planning to assist 140.5 million people in more than 80 countries in 2021, and in the first half of the year, WFP already reached 90 million people with cash and food assistance.

At the same time donors are stepping up, operational requirements continue to mount. WFP's needs-based plan requirements are currently projected to be funded at an estimated **55 percent **for 2021, with global requirements for the next six months standing at US$ 5.7 billion (November 2021 to April 2022).