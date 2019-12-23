WFP Global Fleet Factsheet (November 2019)

Delivering Results, Enabling Change

GLOBAL FLEET SET-UP

To fill critical gaps in the commercial transport market, WFP relies on its own fleet of trucks, which are essential for operating in environments that are remote, insecure or lacking in infrastructure.

WFP normally relies on commercial transporters.

Contracting local companies enables WFP to capitalize on local knowledge whilst simultaneously benefiting the economy. However, insufficient infrastructure in many places, coupled with the emergency nature of its work, necessitates that WFP also maintains a dedicated fleet of readily deployable vehicles.

Global Fleet owns more than 400 trucks positioned in three hubs in Accra, Dubai and Kampala. These vehicles are managed centrally from WFP headquarters by the Global Fleet team, which is responsible for the oversight and management of operations and assets.