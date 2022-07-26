WFP Gender Policy 2022

WFP's Gender Policy 2022 ensures that WFP optimizes its presence, role and capabilities, in partnership, to advance gender equality and empower women.

WFP envisions a world with zero hunger where everyone has equal opportunities, equal access to resources and an equal voice in the decisions that shape their lives, including as individuals within households, communities and societies. The pursuit of gender equality and women’s empowerment is central to WFP’s mission of saving lives and changing lives and supporting countries in their quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

The goal of the updated gender policy is to ensure that WFP optimizes its presence, role and capabilities, in partnership, to advance gender equality and empower women. WFP's ability to achieve its strategic objectives depends on it delivering food and nutrition assistance in a manner that addresses the differing needs, priorities and experiences of the women, men, girls and boys with whom it works. This document therefore builds on experience and efforts over the decades to bridge the gender gap in food security and nutrition.