23 Dec 2019

WFP Food Safety & Quality Factsheet (November 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (822.48 KB)

Ensuring that beneficiaries have access to safe, high quality and nutritious foods

In 2018, WFP delivered 3.9 million mt of food to 87 million people in more than 80 countries. As WFP moves to procure larger quantities of food than ever before to meet the growing needs of beneficiaries, while extending the food basket to include more complex food commodities, it is vital that WFP has a unit dedicated to ensuring the overall safety and quality of WFP’s food assistance. This is especially important when providing assistance to people living in remote areas, where food commodities are handled multiple times during transport and can be exposed to varying temperatures, all factors that can impact the quality of the food.

