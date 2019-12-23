23 Dec 2019

WFP Food Procurement Factsheet (November 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Download PDF (512.69 KB)

Buying the right food at the right place at the right time is the first crucial step in WFP’s fight against hunger

Food Procurement is a core function across all WFP operations, enabling the organization to provide life-saving food assistance to more than 80 million people worldwide fairly, transparently and cost-effectively.
Taking into account local contexts and beneficiary preferences, in 2018 the Food Procurement Unit procured 3.6 million mt of food worth US$1.6 billion locally, regionally and internationally.
Despite the operational challenges of procuring food for delivery into complex emergency environments, the unit continues to innovate.
For example, Food Supply Agreements (FSA) and advance funding allow food stocks to be prepositioned, thereby amplifying the effectiveness of WFP’s response.
Moreover, when an emergency strikes, food procurement teams are often the first on the ground, conducting on-the-spot assessments of what can be procured in local markets for immediate distribution.

