WFP Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) - June 2021

FFA aims to address the most food-insecure people’s immediate food needs with cash, vouchers or food transfers while improving their long-term food security and resilience. In 2021, over 7.5 million people (3.6 million male and over 3.9 million female) benefited from FFA activities in 49 countries.