WFP FITTEST Service Components - 2021

SPECIALIST TEAM

With a specialist team FITTEST provides services, ranging from assessment and planning, to deployment and localized capacity building, to handover and evaluation.

Enable Data and Voice Connectivity

Offering reliable, scalable, secure, manageable and affordable data and voice connectivity services, FITTEST specialists ensure that your communications infrastructure works efficiently in field operations.

Design & Deploy Secure Telecommunication Services

FITTEST specialists are assisting the humanitarian community by identifying and implementing the most appropriate security communications solution.

Provide Digital Assistance Surge (DAS)

Services Providing dedicated surge capacity to augment cash & digital assistance operations, FITTEST specialists strengthen local capacity in the field, provide coaching and support capacity building applying a consultative approach with technology and clients on systems and implementations.