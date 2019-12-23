WFP Field Support Unit Factsheet (November 2019)

Providing rapid deployment, enhancing capacities and supporting country offices in emergencies

WFP conducts the vast majority of its life-saving activities in what is broadly referred to as the “field”, often in challenging emergency contexts.

By supporting operations in the field as ably and efficiently as possible, the Field Support Unit (FSU) strengthens the organization’s emergency response capacity and thus the ability to save and change lives.

Embedded in the Supply Chain Division, FSU’s team of experienced supply chain staff, with diverse skill sets, offers support to WFP country offices, providing supply chain coordination in emergencies, operational and technical guidance and supporting compliance and oversight.

FSU provides support to all WFP operations as necessary, including several L3 – the most severe crises requiring mobilization of the entire humanitarian system – and L2 emergencies. As part of this support, FSU coordinates technical processes at headquarter level, including providing supply chain inputs to project documents to ensure continuity of operations.

In addition, FSU supports the preparation of Concepts of Operations (CONOPS), which outline how WFP will respond to meet the needs of the affected population. CONOPS commonly include an overview of the emergency situation, the key bottlenecks faced and the planned activities in support of the response.