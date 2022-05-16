WFP Energy for Food – 2020 Corporate Results Framework

An overview of WFP’s sustainable energy activities in 2020.

In 2020, WFP conducted energy activities in 20 countries.

WFP met the cooking needs of food insecure populations by distributing 99,087 improved stoves to households and upgrading 905 institutional cookstoves in 244 schools. In total 1,210,278 people were reached (households' members and school children). In addition, 27,048 smallholder farmers could access energy products or services for productive uses such as solar water pumps, dryers etc. Most of the activities were part of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) or School Feeding and Homegrown School Feeding (HGSF) programmes.