29 Oct 2019

WFP Emergencies GIS Catalogue 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (9.69 MB)

This catalogue showcases the diverse projects and products that visualise and analyse the areas where WFP works, created by the Geospatial Support Unit within the Emergency Division at WFP.

INTRODUCTION

‘Everything that happens, happens somewhere’

One in nine people worldwide do not have enough to eat. Many of these people are in remote and inaccessible areas. When emergencies hit, previously accessible areas often become cut-off. Knowing how to rapidly reach these locations with lifesaving support is critical to the work of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The Geospatial Support Unit at WFP uses cutting-edge geospatial technology to visualize and analyze the areas we work in. The Unit produces over 2,000 maps every year to support Country Offices, Regional Bureaux and Headquarters in providing global assistance to over 86million people.

The Unit is a data hub - collecting diverse datasets such as food security indicators, environmental factors, conflict data, climate data and weather forecasts. In-depth analysis of this data and spatial visualization products enable WFP staff to develop insights into complex dynamics and inform decisionmaking.

WFP is constantly developing the latest technological advancements to create new products and improve existing technologies. From Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Satellite Remote Sensing, geospatial technology is integrated into most of WFP’s work in fighting global hunger.

This catalogue showcases the diverse projects and products that use geospatial technology to inform WFP and WFP-led cluster operations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.