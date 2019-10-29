WFP Emergencies GIS Catalogue 2019

This catalogue showcases the diverse projects and products that visualise and analyse the areas where WFP works, created by the Geospatial Support Unit within the Emergency Division at WFP.

INTRODUCTION

‘Everything that happens, happens somewhere’

One in nine people worldwide do not have enough to eat. Many of these people are in remote and inaccessible areas. When emergencies hit, previously accessible areas often become cut-off. Knowing how to rapidly reach these locations with lifesaving support is critical to the work of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The Geospatial Support Unit at WFP uses cutting-edge geospatial technology to visualize and analyze the areas we work in. The Unit produces over 2,000 maps every year to support Country Offices, Regional Bureaux and Headquarters in providing global assistance to over 86million people.

The Unit is a data hub - collecting diverse datasets such as food security indicators, environmental factors, conflict data, climate data and weather forecasts. In-depth analysis of this data and spatial visualization products enable WFP staff to develop insights into complex dynamics and inform decisionmaking.

WFP is constantly developing the latest technological advancements to create new products and improve existing technologies. From Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Satellite Remote Sensing, geospatial technology is integrated into most of WFP’s work in fighting global hunger.

