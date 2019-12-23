23 Dec 2019

WFP DBase (Logistics Data, Budgets and Systems Execution) Factsheet (November 2019)

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
Providing vital business and technical support for commodity tracking, reporting and budgeting

WFP Supply Chain deals with 700 storage locations, including 450 warehouses directly managed by WFP, to deliver food to nearly to 7,000 final delivery points using more than 5,000 trucks every day. Globally a network of nearly 1,200 experts support the tracking of commodities and generate thousands of documents per month, and consequently a vast quantity of data. This data is in turn analyzed to identify ways to optimize the performance of WFP operations so that resources are better utilized and beneficiaries are effectively assisted.
The DBASE Unit plays a pivotal role in this process by supporting WFP country offices to ensure data reliability, quality and integrity. The unit is divided into three main teams, each focusing on a workstream:

Commodity accounting

The Commodity Accounting Team ensures that WFP commodities are tracked at every stage of the supply chain (from procurement to delivery) and key performance indicators (KPI) are established to monitor food quality and safety.

Budget planning and fund management

The Budget Planning and Fund Management Team provides guidance and oversight to country offices through regional bureaux, and coordinates with the Resource Management Division on the overall WFP Budget Plan.

System support

The System Support Team provides technical support and continuous enhancements that ensure the seamless functionality of the Logistics Execution Support System (LESS), which is a corporate commodity tracking system that captures end-to-end data.

