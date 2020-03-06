WFP COVID-19 Update Situation Report #01, 06 March 2019

Highlights

• WFP is taking measures to ensure employee health, safety and security.

• Operationally, WFP is:

sustaining and monitoring a possible scale-up of WFP’s response; leveraging WFP’s expertise to support the humanitarian and health response; advising and supporting governments to maintain supply chains.

Situation Update

As the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread , reaching more than 100,000 cases as of 06 March, WFP is closely monitoring how the outbreak could impact the wellbeing of its personnel and affect its operations around the world. WFP is also putting actions in place to guarantee staff safety while ensuring business continuity and agility for WFP’s operations and the broader humanitarian and health response.