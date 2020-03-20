WFP COVID-19 Situation Report #03, 20 March 2019

Highlights

9 million children across 37 countries are currently being affected due to school closures impacting WFP School Feeding programmes

71 out of 87 countries with WFP operations have reported cases

3 WFP employees have been embedded in the recently established Interagency Supply Chain Coordination Cell in Geneva led by WHO

WFP Business Continuity

• WFP is first and foremost committed to the safety and security of its employees across the globe.

Measures have been taken throughout the organization to ensure proper protocols are followed with business continuity plans in place to ensure operations are at the same time being sustained.

• The UNHRD hubs are supporting WFP’s efforts to protect employees by storing and dispatching over USD 2 million worth of office hygiene items to an estimated 50 prioritized Country Offices. UNHRD is also monitoring the market for key logistics items, forecasting supply and demand, and working closely with suppliers to mitigate any gaps.

• Business Continuity Plans are in place across the organization. Regional Bureaus and Country Offices are now testing and implementing plans.

Given the current situation in Italy, WFP HQ has extended the reduction of office-based employees through 03 April 2020.

WFP Response

• WFP is working to sustain operations supporting 87 million people, reducing reliance on negative coping mechanisms, helping to reassure and stabilize populations, closely monitoring potential changes in needs to adapt, preposition, prepare and scale up where needed. Thirteen employees have already been deployed to the key corridors to support Country Offices and Regional Bureaus.

Country Offices are currently analysing programme criticality in order to best support the most vulnerable populations. In addition, guidance has been developed and disseminated to support employees on how to operate in the COVID-19 environment.

• WFP GIS has developed a live Dashboard, visualizing key travel restrictions data from the International Air Traffic Association.

• WFP needs to procure and pre-position a threemonth-stock of food in or near countries most vulnerable to pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions to ensure ongoing operations are delivering at full capacity. A letter has been sent to member states asking donor partners to urgently confirm contributions already under negotiation.

• WFP has submitted inputs to the OCHA-led humanitarian appeal for the COVID-19 Pandemic Global Response Plan. Activities focus on the expansion and addition of common services, assets and infrastructures. This includes the establishment and management of designated international staging hubs, facilitation of weekly cargo airlifts, ocean transport services and scheduled passenger services, which will be established to facilitate critical movement of humanitarians. WFP's requirements are estimated at USD 104 million.

• WFP’s strength in gathering price and market information at the local level will be drawn upon information will be transparently disseminated to all partners. WFP is currently setting up or strengthening remote data collection schemes in priority countries to collect information at community and household level. In addition, WFP conducted a survey of its food suppliers last week to ascertain what impact COVID-19 has had on their operations. Most indicated no significant impact to date apart from possible delays due to unforeseen changes in shipping plans. However, rice has seen a sudden increase in local demand first in China,

South East Asia, and now in Europe. In rice producing regions (Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar) sharp price increases have occurred over the past month of around 10-15 percent. If labour decreases due to the spread of COVID-19, there could be a drop in production and further exportation restrictions.