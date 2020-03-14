WFP COVID-19 Situation Report #02, 13 March 2019

Highlights

• The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was officially declared a pandemic by WHO on March 12.

• WFP put actions in place to guarantee staff safety while ensuring business continuity and agility for WFP’s operations and the broader humanitarian and health response.

• WFP has developed an Operational Plan to ensure continued support to populations in need, including the strategic prepositioning of three months of food supplies for priority operations.

• WFP is actively engaging with WHO and relevant stakeholders at the global and country level to ensure continuity of humanitarian supply chains and to contribute to the health response as required.

WFP Priorities

• Ensure the safety and wellness of WFP employees

• Continue to test and improve business continuity plan globally to minimize contagion risk to WFP staff, while continuing to support operations around the world.

• Review policies to ensure staff wellness and safety globally.

Sustain (and Scale-Up) WFP Operations • Monitor food prices at global, regional and local levels to determine impact on current operations.

• Consider prepositioning of staff – on a no regret basis, and three months’ worth of stock to ensure continuity in delivering life-saving food commodities.

• Assess and prepare in case of shift in delivering mechanisms – for instance, from Cash-Based Transfers to in-kind.

Leverage WFP expertise to enable the Humanitarian and Health Response

• Engage with WHO for Logistics and Supply chain support as part of a dedicated inter-agency Supply Chain Coordination Cell on request of WHO in Geneva.

• Reinforce and establish regional staging areas, capitalizing on the existing network and establishing additional strategic hubs as needed, in coordination with partners.

• Advise and support governments to maintain Supply Chains continuity whilst monitoring disruptions globally and assessing potential knock-on effects on WFP’s own supply chain.