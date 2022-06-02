WFP Corporate Results Framework 2022-2025 [EN/AR]

The Corporate Results Framework 2022-2025 guides the planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting of WFP’s programmes towards the objectives identified in the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan. The CRF, supplemented by the policy on country strategic plans (CSPs), provides a performance and accountability framework that enables WFP to measure and demonstrate its response to humanitarian needs and to strengthen national governments in their progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.