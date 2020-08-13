World + 1 more
WFP Common Services COVID-19 Situation Report #3 | 11 August 2020
Attachments
COVID-19 continues to pose challenges globally, causing severe interruptions to supply chains and logistics operations. To minimise the impact on humanitarian operations, WFP is using its logistics capacity and expertise within the framework of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) to support health and humanitarian partners as they respond to not only the global health response to COVID-19, but also to existing humanitarian crises around the world.