WFP Common Services COVID-19 Situation Report #2 | 13 July 2020

As part of ongoing efforts to confront the worldwide challenges posed by COVID-19, WFP is using its logistics capacity and expertise within the framework of the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) to ensure the continuity of supply chains where commercial capacity currently doesn’t exist. WFP is ensuring that health and humanitarian personnel together with critical cargo can get to where they are needed most.

Challenges such as the banning of foreign trucks, reductions in flights, hygiene and sanitation measures, movement restrictions, mandatory quarantine periods and reduced staff at key ports and border crossings are factors that continue to affect supply routes. The humanitarian response cannot function without critical supplies and support for staff in terms of transport, medical evacuation systems and health centres to treat humanitarian workers.