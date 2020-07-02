WFP Common Services COVID-19 Situation Report #1 | 29 June 2020

COVID-19 has caused disruptions to global transport systems, affecting the ability of health and humanitarian workers to respond. WFP, working closely with the World Health Organization, the UN system, the NGO community and governments, is using its logistics capacity and expertise to step in and provide these services where commercial capacity currently doesn’t exist, ensuring that critical health and humanitarian personnel and cargo can move to where they are needed most.

Due to measures put in place by governments to limit the spread of COVID-19, supply chains globally have seen a significant slowdown, with capacity across all sectors reduced and fluctuation in prices due to heavy demand for the limited available capacity. Major cargo entry points have seen delays due to reductions in staff numbers, reduced operating hours, increased sanitation measures, mandatory quarantines and the introduction of testing requirements. Commercial flights for both passenger and cargo services have been widely disrupted.