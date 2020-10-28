WFP Common Services Brief COVID-19 Response: Phase Out Strategy, 8 October 2020

COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on supply chains, leading to a global slowdown, and in some cases shutdown, which has impacted the ability of the health and humanitarian community to mount a global response to the pandemic.

As organizations faced challenges in their attempts to transport cargo and personnel to where they were most needed, WFP stepped up to support the global COVID-19 response, leveraging its supply chain capacity and expertise to provide cargo and passenger transport on behalf of the humanitarian community where commercial options were not available. WFP also worked in conjunction with other UN bodies to support medical evacuations for those staff on the frontlines of the response.