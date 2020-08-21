World
WFP Common Services Brief COVID-19 Response, 20 August 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused global disruptions to the transport systems and links that health and humanitarian responders would normally rely upon to reach affected areas in a crisis.
WFP, working closely with the World Health Organization, the UN system, the NGO community and governments, is using its logistics capacity and expertise to step in and provide these services where commercial capacity currently doesn’t exist, ensuring that critical health and humanitarian personnel and cargo can move to where they are needed most.