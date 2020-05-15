WFP CofE Brazil - Annual Report 2019

Dear reader,

Welcome to another year of

WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Brazil

Since 2011, the Centre has been working hard so that together we can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) aligned with SDG 17 (strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise partnerships), recognizing that we will only be able to achieve them through effective partnerships. We have also worked to support countries through trilateral South-South cooperation, allowing the exchange of technical knowledge, experiences and skills with the support of donors or multilateral organizations such as WFP.

Even in the face of limited financial, human and political resources for international development, we recognise that governments continue to be the primary actors in human and social progress. Governments are the engines that pledge to keep the gears of transition and national ownership of programmes up and running. However, other private and public actors, both national and transnational, are increasingly called upon to also be part of this machinery that saves and changes lives. Special attention should be given to the private sector and civil society: both have an increasingly important role to play in facilitating new solutions through financing, innovation and capacity building.

With activities centred on actions related to nutrition and home-grown school feeding with a focus on family farming, the WFP Centre of Excellence Brazil has, over the years, expanded its partnerships, and in 2018 we started working with sustainable production within the Beyond Cotton Project. More recently, we have expanded our activities in the child nutrition area, focusing on combating the double burden of malnutrition.

Our work consists mainly of providing technical support and capacity building in development contexts in Africa, Asia and Latin America. In 2019, we promoted some structural changes to expand the scope of this work and face the increasingly scarce resources for development: we launched an online portfolio of services called Virtual Exchanges. We can now optimize the efforts of guidance and cooperation with countries, reducing costs and democratising access to knowledge. This new service portfolio is divided into four main areas: Technical and Advisory Services; Partnerships Promotion; Advocacy Services; and Knowledge Services. In this report, we present our main activities and results, already in this new format.

With our support, several countries advanced their school feeding policies and programmes in 2019, as was the case of Bangladesh, which approved the national school feeding policy after the work started in 2012. With Burundi, we worked throughout 2019 to develop an Implementation Strategy for the National School Feeding Policy.

The Gambia, also as a result of our support, is mobilising international funds to continue its school feeding programme. Nepal, the pilot country for our remote assistance work, is advancing in nutrition and school feeding projects under the leadership of the WFP country office. Within the scope of the Beyond Cotton Project, Tanzania validated the diagnostic that will support the construction of a project for the country, the result of a joint work between the WFP Centre of Excellence Brazil and the WFP country office.

The Centre of Excellence is a partnership between the Brazilian government and WFP and, in 2019, we further strengthened our ties with our institutional partners, especially the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC), part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Brazilian National Education Development Fund (FNDE). We also actively participated in activities promoted by WFP headquarters and collaborated directly with the work of country offices.

Given the above, we can say that 2019 was the year of strengthening and expanding partnerships and innovation at the WFP Centre of Excellence Brazil. It was a year of important and hard work that will allow us to intensify our activities and actions in the coming years, especially as 2020 marks the beginning of the Decade of Action for the SDGs. With only 10 years to go before we can achieve the ambitious goals set by the international community, it is essential to intensify and coordinate our actions and efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and continue to save and, mainly, to change lives.

Daniel Balaban

Director and Representative

WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Brazil