WFP CoE products and services: Technical and advisory services

TECHNICAL AND ADVISORY SERVICES

The WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger in Brazil works closely with regional and national stakeholders (governments, private sector and institutions) to expand food and nutrition security policies and programmes from a multi-sector perspective, particularly social safety net programmes that include school feeding connected to local agriculture and nutrition (home-grown school feeding—HGSF). The WFP Centre fosters food and nutrition security solutions for countries to deliver long-term development benefits for children and vulnerable populations in the Global South.

As part of a long-term cooperation strategy, technical assistance and advisory services from the Centre is often provided based on the outcome of a planning and needs assessment process. Upon request of the government or WFP offices, the Centre analyses the possibility of deploying expertise (or remote assistance via its Virtual Exchanges methodology) to support the process of national planning; policies and programmes design and/or implementation, transition strategy design and implementation, country strategic planning support, supply chain services and project preparation for resource mobilization.

Activities include, but are not limited to, assistance to develop legal frameworks, institutional arrangements, policy drafts, implementation, pilot projects and scale-up planning, technical training, national consultations and strategies to promote participation of local practitioners and beneficiaries of policies at different levels.

PROGRAMME/POLICY DESIGN

Responding to the evolving nature of food insecurity and international development assistance, the shift from food aid to food assistance has repositioned WFP from a provider of food to that of broader hunger solutions. This has impacted the WFP Centre´s work directly. Initially basing its work on the Brazilian Zero Hunger solutions experience in designing programmes, and later on, evolving to new international perspectives, the Centre supports countries in effective programming with integrated, country specific and nationally-owned intervention strategies that can bridge the gap between humanitarian and development responses. The WFP Centre understands that well-designed programmes should be: based on clearly identified food and nutrition needs; rooted in local contexts and livelihoods; informed by best practices; aligned with existing or planned policies and strategies; realistic, adaptable and results-oriented; and measurable over a range of indicators.

For example, The Republic of Guinea initiated a dialogue with Brazil in 2012 during a study mission organized by the Centre. The WFP Centre assisted with the development of the National School Feeding Policy (and its design) and the organization of the National Consultation that took place in March 2013. In 2015, the government announced the creation of the National Directorate of School Canteens, under the country’s Ministry of Education. The National School Feeding Policy was the result of a year’s work by a multi-sector group composed of various ministries and representatives of the Centre and the WFP country office.