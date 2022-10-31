WFP Climate Action in Fragile Contexts (October 2022)

Climate change is a risk multiplier – triggering displacement and social tensions, as people compete for scarce resources. In 2021, climate extremes internally displaced 22.3 million people – by 2050 this could increase to 216 million people. In the 20 countries that are classified as the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, and the least able to adapt, 12 are in conflict.

The frontlines of the climate crisis overlap with conflict, displacement and economic shocks. People trapped at this intersection are the most vulnerable, and they deserve the fastest and most decisive support. Yet, over the past seven years, people in extremely fragile states have only received US$ 2.1 in climate finance per person, while people in non-fragile stats received US$ 161.7 per person on average (UNDP).

To tackle the climate crisis and ensure global food security, there is an urgent need to prioritise climate action in fragile and conflict-affected settings. Funding must be directed to these vulnerable places to support communities to adapt to the changing climate, to improve prospects for peace and move away from recurrent cycles of crisis and humanitarian response.

The World Food Programme (WFP), as the world’s largest humanitarian agency, saves lives on the frontlines of the climate crisis, in the most remote and challenging locations. At the same time, WFP works with communities, including in fragile and conflict-affected settings, to anticipate climate hazards before they turn into disasters, restore degraded ecosystems as natural shields against climate impacts, protect the most vulnerable with insurance and financial safety nets and energize schools and communities through access to sustainable energy.