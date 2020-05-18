WFP Centre of Excellence Good Practices no.2 - Financing School Feeding

The WFP Centre of Excellence’s second publication in the Good Practices Series shows examples of successful financing tools for School Feeding Programmes in different countries with diverse contexts.

The increase in the attendance and school enrolment; the improvement in students‘ nutrition, health and well-being; the direct and indirect impacts in the families as a whole, and even the encouragement to the human capital development and to local economies, are some examples of the multiple benefits of school feeding. They represent key levers for governments to boost national investments.

The Good Practices Series is a collection of thematic publications of the WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger aiming to provide good examples of policies, actions and experiences related to school feeding from various countries.