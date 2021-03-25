WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Annual Report 2020 [EN/PT]

In 2020, the WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger in Brazil underwent major changes, but activities to support countries in building resilient and sustainable solutions to fight hunger continued remotely. The 2020 Annual Report provides an overview of activities and results, including information on the new priority areas.

In 2020, the WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger in Brazil underwent major changes, but activities to support countries in building resilient and sustainable solutions to fight hunger continued remotely. The 2020 Annual Report provides an overview of activities and results, including information on the new priority areas developed in Brazil to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).