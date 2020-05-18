WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Annual Report 2019

The WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger Brazil 2019 Annual Report presents the activities carried out and the results achieved throughout the year. The document is divided into four main areas: Technical and Advisory Services; Partnerships Promotion; Advocacy Services; and Knowledge Services. Throughout 2019, we had great moments of strengthening and expanding partnerships and we also adopted innovative solutions. It was a year of hard work that paved the way for the intensification of activities for the coming years, especially since 2020 marks the beginning of the Decade of Action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.