23 Dec 2019

WFP Cash-Based Transfers and Markets Factsheet (November 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
Creating sustainable markets to achieve Zero Hunger

Applying 50+ years of supply chain expertise to local markets

With over 50 years of experience delivering food assistance to the most remote locations in the world, the World Food Programme (WFP) is no stranger to optimizing supply chains ensuring food reaches the people most in need.
When this expertise is applied to strengthening local markets, we create the conditions to achieve Zero Hunger.
That is why in countries where markets are functioning, WFP also provides people with cash based transfers, allowing them to shop in stores owned and operated by local retailers.
WFP works with selected retailers, in areas where beneficiaries are present, to map their end-toend supply chain, removing inefficiencies and ultimately improving prices, quality, service and access for beneficiaries and the local population.
This means for example, that in South Sudan WFP engaged with traders and wholesalers to expand their activities in order to improve supplies in target markets and enhance local trade.

When we develop local markets and the retail sector, everyone benefits

Since 2015, in the countries where WFP works with local retailers, we have seen concrete results.
In Lebanon, using data collected by Nielsen, WFP contracted stores are 6 percent cheaper than other stores in the market. This not only increases the purchasing power of WFP beneficiaries, but also benefits the entire local population, meaning everyone gets more food for their money.
In the first half of 2018, US$ 5 million additional purchasing power was generated in four countries.

