WFP Business Support Unit Factsheet (November 2019)

Translating supply chain needs into technical solutions

WFP is committed to achieving Zero Hunger and eradicating malnutrition by 2030. In a fast-moving world, the challenges posed by this goal are constantly changing, and so are the tools and approaches that can be applied to overcome them. WFP embraces innovation and has a proven track record of piloting and scaling up new ideas to plan and implement programmes. The Supply Chain Division underpins these initiatives, constantly striving to find ever more effective ways to deliver food assistance.

Comprising three separate teams, the Supply Chain Business Support Unit moves this innovation process forward. Close monitoring of the supply chain project landscape, coupled with a deep understanding of the diverse elements constituting WFP supply chain, enables the unit to work toward standardizing and harmonizing supply chain processes.

In close collaboration with partners, both in the division and in the rest of the organization, the unit enables the growth and efficiency of the WFP supply chain by providing staff with digital solutions, expert advice and by equipping them with the right training and knowledge transfer tools.