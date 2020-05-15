WFP Brazil Centre of Excellence and the African Union partnership: Promoting home-grown school feeding across Africa

BACKGROUND

From 2012 to 2014, the WFP Centre of Excellence against Hunger in Brazil (CoE BRA) hosted several national delegations from African Union (AU) member states and organised many regional and international events in Africa. The aim of these activities was to foster countries’ discussions and interest in school feeding, as well as its linkages to rural development. Due to this mobilization, in 2015, the WFP Centre of Excellence brought a high-level delegation to Brazil, with leaders from the AU Commission and ministers from African countries. The delegation exchanged knowledge with the Brazilian government and learned about Brazil’s Zero Hunger Strategy. Special attention was given to the Brazilian home-grown school feeding programme. Sensitised by the Brazilian experience and by the ongoing advancement of school feeding in AU member states, the AU Commissioner of Human Resources, Science and Technology (HRST) decided to: