WFP Aviation Operational Snapshot, January - June 2019

WFP Aviation: January to June 2019

During the first half of 2019, WFP Aviation supported humanitarian responses to some of the world’s direst emergencies, including Cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, drought-affected Somalia, and the ongoing crises in Venezuela and Yemen.

In South Sudan, WFP scaled-down food airdrops to reduce operational costs and redirect funds to food assistance. WFP optimized preparedness on the ground — for example, by pre-positioning stock and scaling up river transport — and was able to reduce food airdrops by 70 percent compared with the same period in 2018. Air assets dedicated to airdrops were reduced from eight to two Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft, bringing significant savings to the Programme.

United Nations Humanitarian Air Service

UNHAS is a critical enabler of humanitarian and development assistance. It provides safe, reliable, cost-efficient and effective passenger and light cargo transport to and from areas affected by natural and man-made disasters. UNHAS currently operates across 16 countries, facilitating assistance to some of the hardest to reach and most isolated communities in the world.

UNHAS’ fleet is activated at the request of the humanitarian community when surface transport is not feasible and there are no suitable or safe commercial aviation services. UNHAS is often the only way in or out of an area of operation.

