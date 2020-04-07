WFP Aviation Annual Report 2019

INTRODUCTION

What is the role of WFP Aviation in facilitating humanitarian access?

Over the past 20 years, humanitarian crises have shown no signs of slowing in their frequency, intensity and impact. In 2019, more people than initially forecasted needed humanitarian assistance. Based on the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) 2020, published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on 4 December 2019, 168 million people in 53 countries and territories currently require food, shelter, health care, education and protection – an increase of 22 million people over the past year. The main drivers of this increase are the protracted and highly violent conflicts causing widespread hunger, displacement and destruction; extreme weather events associated with climate change; and underperforming economies. Yemen, the Syrian Arab Republic, DRC , Somalia and South Sudan are currently the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

When it comes to providing safe and reliable humanitarian access and fast aid delivery, the aviation sector is the first point of call.

Aviation plays an essential role in the movement of humanitarian workers and the delivery of food, medical supplies, and shelters. Air services are crucial in situations where crumbling infrastructure or active conflict cuts off access to entire regions.

WFP manages the world’s leading humanitarian airline: against the odds, UNHAS provides services for the entire humanitarian community, where no one else can, often becoming the first responder and the only viable solution to access areas with extreme logistical constraints and operationally challenging environments.

Operating more than 90 chartered aircraft, UNHAS serves over 300 regular destinations in 20 countries currently facing crises and emergencies. Humanitarian and development organizations depend on the air transport services provided by WFP.

Many humanitarian emergencies are human-made or result from natural disasters. People most in need of assistance tend to be isolated by damaged or extremely poor infrastructure.

Humanitarian and development organizations must be able to safely and quickly deploy personnel and supplies in some of the world’s most challenging settings. These organizations often depend on the air transport services provided by WFP.