WFP Annual Review 2021

FOREWORD

In 2021, a perfect storm of growing global conflict, increasing climate shocks and the continued ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic combined to send rates of acute hunger to record highs – 283 million by the end of the year. In the World Food Programme’s 60th year of operation, our mission to save lives and change lives had never been more critical or urgent.

From the Sahel to South Sudan and Ethiopia, from Afghanistan to Yemen, millions of people around the world were poorer and hungrier than ever. But as always, the dedicated women and men of WFP stepped up and delivered on behalf of the people we serve.

The World Food Programme harnessed its unrivalled logistics expertise to keep the global humanitarian community moving during lockdowns, delivering for more than 100 partners in three dozen countries. Our partners relied on WFP’s unparalleled field presence to reach the most remote and dangerous regions. In 2021 alone, we flew more than 325,000 passengers to reach 23 operations.

Thanks to tireless fundraising efforts, The World Food Programme received record contributions of USD 9.6 billion, including a surge in private sector funding. But the widening gap between humanitarian needs and funding forced some country teams to make painful decisions about which hungry children would be prioritized for assistance.

Nonetheless, we reached a record 128.2 million people with life-saving food. In doing so, we also responded to the particular needs of millions of the world’s most vulnerable women and girls, protecting their health and supporting them to access new educational and employment opportunities.

The World Food Programme’s new strategic plan recognizes the complex connections that underpin the social, economic, and political forces shaping our work, now and in the future. In response, we will continue to invest in the wellbeing of our employees, build and strengthen new partnerships that enable us to adapt and innovate, and put increased resilience against food insecurity at the heart of all our programmes. In doing so, we will redouble our commitment to laying the foundations for more peaceful and prosperous societies.

David M. Beasley

WFP Executive Director