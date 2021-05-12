WFP Annual evaluation report for 2020

Introduction

This is the fifth annual evaluation report produced under WFP’s Evaluation Policy (2016–2021). Part 1 explains the purpose of evaluation and how it is evolving in line with WFP’s strategic direction and trends in WFP’s operating environment. It gives an overview of centralized and decentralized evaluations completed, conducted and planned in 2020 and 2021 and ongoing impact evaluations and highlights the types of evaluation evidence contributing to the strategic priorities of WFP.

Part 2 examines the performance of WFP’s evaluation function. It reports major developments and assesses the key performance indicators for measuring progress against the outcomes identified in the Evaluation Policy (2016–2021) in the areas of evaluation coverage, the quality and use of evaluation reports, evaluation partnerships and joint evaluations and financial and human resources for evaluation.

Part 3 looks ahead, presenting the outlook for the evaluation function and highlighting areas for attention in the coming years, along with strategic priorities identified for each of the objectives of the evaluation policy.