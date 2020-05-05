WFP Annual evaluation report for 2019

Foreword

It is often in times of crisis that the virtues of science and data, objectivity and truth come to the fore.

As WFP supports the global response to the devastating effects of COVID-19, evaluation has never been more relevant in producing the evidence that will help light a path for our leaders, policy-makers and programmers to support decision-making and better performance.

A key commitment of WFP’s Evaluation Policy (2016-2021)1 is to deliver the right evidence to the right people at the right time, measuring up to the ambition of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This 2019 Annual Evaluation Report, the fourth produced under the current policy, highlights the significant steps taken to enhance evaluation use through strategic planning. It presents a snapshot of evidence generated by the different types of centralized and decentralized evaluations carried out during the year. It also reveals the state of the evaluation function: measuring evaluation coverage, quality, use, funding and partnerships through key performance indicators.

In 2019, 17 centralized evaluations were completed or ongoing, including three policy evaluations, Update of WFP’s Safety Nets policy (2012), the People Strategy (2014-2017) and the Gender Policy (2015-2020); three strategic evaluations, WFP’s Capacity to Respond to Emergencies, Funding WFP’s Work and WFP School Feeding Contributions to the SDGs; and a corporate emergency evaluation, WFP emergency response in northeast Nigeria.

The year also saw 18 decentralized evaluations completed and 25 new ones begin. While school feeding continues to be the leading programmatic area, the range of decentralized evaluations is broadening to include smallholder agriculture market support, emergency preparedness, climate adaptation and asset creation and livelihood support.

However, numbers alone do not provide adequate description to a year of transformation for the Office of Evaluation. Of the developments detailed in this report, three shifts were remarkable. The first shift, in line with WFP’s Integrated Road Map, was to lay the foundations for a more agile, better equipped evaluation function to produce timely evidence to feed into the design of each new country strategic plan. Five Country Strategic Plan Evaluations were initiated in 2019 (Bangladesh, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste), and, at the time of writing, a further 11 are set to be delivered in 2020 (Afghanistan, China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Gambia, Honduras, Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon, Morocco, Mozambique, the Syrian Arab Republic and Zimbabwe).

The second shift, responding to country needs and Agenda 2030 priorities, was to direct greater attention to evaluations of global strategic value by strengthening evidence partnerships and capacities to deliver more syntheses and joint and interagency evaluations. WFP’s first synthesis of WFP country portfolio evaluations (Sahel and Horn of Africa) was completed in 2019, and a second,

Evidence and lessons from WFP’s policy evaluations, will be completed in 2020. WFP also participated in three inter-agency humanitarian evaluations,

The drought response in Ethiopia; the System-wide scale up of the humanitarian response to Cyclone Idai in Mozambique; and Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, and collaborated in the UNESCO-led Synthesis of evaluative evidence related to SDG 4.5 – equality and inclusion in education.

The third shift was to build a concerted platform of support to deliver impact evaluations. WFP’s Impact Evaluation Strategy (2019-26) responds to the growing need of countries, donors and policymakers for high-quality evidence to better understand what interventions work (and do not) in fragile and humanitarian contexts, places where the battle to achieve Zero Hunger will be won and lost. Of the priorities identified for generating WFP impact evaluation evidence, two impact evaluation portfolio ‘windows’ opened in 2019,

Cash-based transfers and gender, and Climate and resilience, with a 'window' for School-based programming set to open in 2020.

While less of a shift than a continuation of policy, considerable attention was given to strengthening capacities and building partnerships in 2019. A Capacity Development Strategy (2020-24) was designed to strengthen the evaluation cadre and ensure a coherent approach to evaluation capacity development across WFP. A Monitoring and Evaluation FIT Pool was established comprising 179 candidates selected from more than 4,000 applicants. And continuing our commitment to support country-level capacity strengthening, the evaluation offices of WFP regional bureaux were prominent in organizing workshops, building partnerships and contributing to inter-agency coordination processes to enhance national evaluation capacities.

It was a year in which the Office of Evaluation led or participated in 15 different UNEG working groups; the Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation steering group; and saw the Director of Evaluation appointed Co-Chair of EvalPartners, a global partnership aimed at raising awareness of the importance of evaluation towards achievement of the SDGs. Critically, WFP also struck a number of partnerships in 2019 with governments, donors,

UN agencies and academic organizations to help deliver impact evaluations, notably with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (2019-23) with the World Bank’s Development Impact Evaluation Unit.

Measuring results against key performance indicators, 2019 was notable for the growth in evaluation coverage. The proportion of active WFP policies evaluated moved into a majority for the first time, with 56 percent – 15 out of 27 – evaluated in 2019 compared to 39 percent in 2018. The percentage of WFP country offices completing at least one decentralized evaluation within the previous three years rose to 46 percent (39 percent in 2018). While coverage grew overall, the percentage of ongoing corporate emergency responses evaluated within the previous four years continued to fall from close to three-quarters in 2016 to 39 percent in 2019, a trend influenced, in part, by the spike in the number of humanitarian crises facing the international community.

The quality of WFP evaluations registered a dip for the first time under the current policy. According to independent assessors, 78 percent of evaluations ‘met’ or ‘exceeded’ requirements in 2019 compared to 90 percent in 2018. While completed centralized evaluations in 2019 ‘met’ or ‘exceeded’ requirements, four of the 14 decentralized evaluations were assessed as ‘partially meeting’ or ‘approaching’ requirements.

Looking forward, the Office of Evaluation will increasingly engage in joint, inter-agency humanitarian and system-wide evaluations and syntheses with our partners, including the Romebased and other UN agencies, with the aim of delivering evidence to support countries to achieve the SDGs.

The 2019 Annual Evaluation Report is presented in three parts. Part 1 explains the purpose of evaluation, how it is evolving in line with the WFP strategic direction and trends in its operating environment. Part 2 reports major developments in evaluation and assesses progress against key performance indicators. Part 3 looks ahead, presenting the outlook for the evaluation function and highlighting areas for attention in the coming years.

I hope you will find these pages informative as we face the challenges ahead.

Andrea E. Cook

Director of Evaluation