WFP and PDC join forces in disaster preparedness and response

Kihei, Hawaii/Bangkok, Thailand—The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) have joined forces to help countries in Asia and the Pacific prepare for disasters and respond faster to emergencies. “We are pleased to support the widely recognized work of WFP in fighting hunger everywhere. Together, we will become more forward-leaning in our capabilities and programs to help national governments and communities respond to shocks, such as those brought by climate change and COVID-19,” said PDC’s Executive Director Ray Shirkhodai.

Under the partnership, activities will focus on disaster planning and preparedness, risk and vulnerability assessment methodologies and applications, all-hazards monitoring, early warning and notification systems and partner capacity strengthening, and a cadre of tools and products that will be developed to facilitate these activities.

“Asia and the Pacific is the most disaster-prone region in the world. Our work with PDC will support governments, communities and families to be ready for multiple shocks. By being better prepared, we can all act faster to save lives and reduce economic losses,” said WFP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, John Aylieff.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, the two organizations had collaborated on analytical products such as the Joint Analysis of Disaster Exposure (JADE), which has been used by humanitarian partners and national governments worldwide in disaster risk reduction.

Contact

Contact Name: Kun Li, World Food Programme

Phone Number: +66 845558994

Email: kun.li@wfp.org

Contact Name: Chani Goering, Pacific Disaster Center

Phone Number: +1 808-495-3865

Email:cgoering@pdc.org