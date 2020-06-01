WFP and the Grand Bargain (May 2020)

INTRODUCTION

Four years on, the Grand Bargain remains for a number of actors the reference for improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the humanitarian action, having a wider impact in terms of fostering a more cohesive and collaborative approach. WFP continues to play a constructive and strategic role in the implementation of the Grand Bargain, in particular through its coleadership of the cash-based programming workstream which high performance stood out again in 2019. This update highlights the key actions taken by WFP on the Grand Bargain core commitments since our latest update in May 2019.

Reinforcing its progress towards Grand Bargain commitments, WFP continued its work to optimise the implementation of its 2017-2021 Strategic Plan in support to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to consistently integrate gender in its programming and to leverage the humanitarian-development nexus in country strategic plans.

In the past few years the gap between funding requirements and contributions has not changed, illustrating the need for donors and organizations to readjust expectations. WFP’s perspective is to consider the issue of funding more holistically in order to be more consistent with the concept of “leaving no one behind” and to address root causes as well humanitarian lifesaving needs.

In the current COVID-19 pandemic response, the Grand Bargain is more relevant than ever and can be an important catalyst to guide humanitarian actors through this period of adjustment. Some humanitarian “good practices of tomorrow” can be identified in the GB objectives from 2016 such as transparency, localisation, harmonised reporting, flexibility of funding or reduced management costs.