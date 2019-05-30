30 May 2019

WFP and the Grand Bargain (May 2019)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 29 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (909.5 KB)

WFP and the Grand Bargain

WFP strongly supports the Grand Bargain and will continue to play a strategic and constructive role in the implementation of the commitments, in particular through our co-leadership of the cash workstream. This update highlights the key actions taken by WFP on the Grand Bargain core commitments since our update in January 2018.

WFP has transformed in order to optimize the implementation of our 2017-2021 Strategic Plan in support to the SDGs. We have found a method of leveraging the humanitarian-development nexus in our Country Strategic Plans and adopted a whole of society approach to zero hunger. Thus, implementation of the Strategic Plan reinforces WFP’s progress towards Grand Bargain commitments and the organizations’ determination to enhance efficiency, effectiveness and value for money.

WFP supports a renewed focus on the original purpose of the High-Level Panel on Humanitarian Financing – and the Grand Bargain as an efficiency accelerator – which was to shrink the needs and narrow the gap. However, in the past two years the gap between funding requirements and contributions has continued to widen and the original quid pro quo spirit of the Bargain has faded.

At the same time, the Grand Bargain has developed an unfortunate perception that it mainly represents the interests of the traditional donor-led humanitarian community and the Grand Bargain signatories must do more to engage recipient countries for them to own and acknowledge the value of the commitments if they are to continue to have relevance.

WFP encourages all signatories of the Grand Bargain to be clear sighted on the costs and risks associated with parallel reporting and duplication of commitments between the Grand Bargain and the new Funding Compact that UN agencies and Member States have now signed up to through the UN reform.

