WFP and Gender

There is no achieving zero hunger, without also achieving gender equality. Learn more about WFP’s work on gender equality and women’s empowerment through this briefing.

For the World Food Programme (WFP), the pursuit of gender equality and women’s empowerment is central to fulfilling its mandate to not only save lives, but to change lives by ending global hunger.

Food insecurity and gender inequality are closely interlinked; in nearly two-thirds of the world women are more likely to report food insecurity than men. Restrictive gender roles assign women and men different responsibilities, including those related to nutrition and care work within households and communities, and this in turn impacts a person’s food security. Research shows that when women and girls have better access to information, resources, services, decision-making and economic opportunities, the result is increased food security and improved nutrition for themselves, their families, their communities and their countries.