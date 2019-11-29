WFP 2019- Occasional Paper No. 26 - Social protection and climate change

Executive Summary

Knowledge on how social protection can both increase resilience to climate change of the most vulnerable and achieve poverty reduction is key to pursuing policies that frame adaptation in terms of social justice.

A few frameworks have been developed to understand what risk-informed social protection looks like and to explore how to link it with disaster risk management and climate change resilience approaches.

This think piece sets out a vision of how social protection can support households to face climate change and shows how climate change presents distinctive challenges to social protection programming, often differing from those of other disasters and shocks

Our starting point is that given the uncertainty around climate change, social protection represents a key form of low regrets investment, one which balances supporting poverty alleviation and simultaneously addressing vulnerability to climate change.

The rationale of this vision is that social protection should improve or support households’ adaptation to climate change. This entails:

I. Recognising climate change uncertainty.

II. Prioritising food security and nutrition considerations.

III. Supporting households’ long-term adaptation strategies.

IV. Avoiding maladaptation.

V. Understanding trade-offs.

VI. Defining resilience objectives.

VII. Improving the environment.

VIII. Adjusting programmes to context.

IX. Acknowledging even small contributions.

X. Working across disciplines.

Linkages with key climate change activities that can foster adaptation are presented.

• Climate change projections and models. Given how the specific effects of climate change are difficult to predict, social protection practitioners must learn to plan for uncertainty. Climate models can assess current and future climate variability, enabling a better understanding of vulnerability assessments, including effects on food security and malnutrition. These assessments can then help to inform different social protection options and ensure these are viable in a variety of possible scenarios and avoid maladaptation.

• Especially for predictable crises, early warning systems (EWS) can help to build resilience by responding to crises before they occur. Early action systems are designed to trigger anticipatory action prior to an emergency to mitigate impacts and increase resilience to shocks. Using and linking EWS with existing social protection schemes can enhance their impact in protecting livelihoods of at-risk populations. Thus, they may mitigate anticipated shock impacts.

• If properly linked with national social protection systems, Forecast-based Financing has the potential to not only help smooth climate-related shocks, avoiding set-backs in development, but also to enable poor and vulnerable people to manage climate risks more effectively and in a proactive manner. This includes connecting the social protection system with predictable finance that allows it to become more selfsustaining over time.

• Climate risk insurance could play an important protection and promotion role for poor households exposed to climate risk. In combination with robust social protection, climate risk insurance can protect people from different types of shocks and levels of vulnerability. The security afforded by insurance could enable people to take smarter risks and boost their productivity, building pathways to prosperity.

• As a complement to these activities, Social Behavioural Change and Communication interventions (SBCC) can be linked to social protection programmes with the purpose of supporting behavioural change towards adaptation, considering the different enabling factors and barriers to climate change adaptation.

These actions aim at addressing some of the values, preferences and social norms that influence a behaviour, including maladaptation.

A crucial element for this pillar is ensuring coordination and collaboration among climate change, disaster risk management and social protection. Ensuring complementarity of systems, instead of overloading or duplicating, can be a first step. A strong information system that collects information and data on production, productivity and challenges will also support coordination.

Some experiences in standalone social protection provision provide a good entry point from which to support climate change adaptation and resilience. Differential design and implementation features that can help to explicitly enhance adaptation to climate change in standard social protection programmes are explored. It should be stressed that new climate change adaptation programmes should be tailored to the country or regional context:

• Social transfers can include both cash and in-kind transfers. The literature has identified these type of programmes as meriting more research and development of potential to enhance resilience. They can be effective tools to support people’s access to food, resulting in higher consumption of better-quality food, including climate change. Cash transfers can support the anticipation of risk, which enhances adaptive capacities of households. Cash can be accumulated as savings and as a self-insurance mechanism which can then be drawn upon and liquidated at times of crisis. Social transfers require several design considerations such as predictability, flexibility, value and duration if they are to sustainably foster adaptive capacity.

• School-feeding programmes. These increase access to and consumption of quality food for students and free up resources that can improve food security for their families. This contributes to reduced drop-out rates and improves adult job prospects by increasing children’s human capital. The schools provide local farmers with a predictable outlet for their products, leading to a stable income, more investments and higher productivity. The programme can also create access to predictable markets and livelihood opportunities for small holders in the same communities. Many of those benefits also have influence on the adaptive capacity of rural populations. School feeding can provide a platform for delivering other services and reaching schoolchildren, promoting knowledge and innovations, and strengthening capacities of households and communities whilst advancing successful outcomes for climate change adaptation.

• Asset-creation programmes, (through livestock investments)1 seek to improve food security and boost income of the poorest. When it comes to climate change there have to be trade-offs. As an example, livestock production has a high carbon ‘hoofprint’, specifically methane produced by animals. Recent studies have proposed different options for improving livestock feeding, as a means of boosting production of meat and milk whilst simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It has become evident that grasses have climate-friendly qualities, preventing soil erosion and storing more carbon in their deeper root structure, thus impeding the release of nitrous oxide, a potent GHG, from soils.

• Public-works programmes, have potential to enhance the adaptive capacity of households through creation of assets that could increase resilience to future shocks, either by enabling livelihood diversification and adaptation or by better protecting from the shock itself.

In order to succeed, public works programmes need to ensure a coherent theory of change, aligned with climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction and identify where community assets can have longerterm impact on livelihoods. The programmes should be regular rather than being just temporary or onceoff. Moreover, the transfer size, targeting, scalability, quality of assets, consideration of local context and the synergies with other interventions will also influence the potential impact on resilience.

• Integrated programmes, including cash plus programmes could support adaptation through promotion of income-generating activities and livelihood diversification. These can develop resilience in the face of threats, promoting opportunities and strategies to deal with future risks. Transforming productive livelihoods, along with protecting and adapting to changing climate conditions as opposed to merely reinforcing coping mechanisms, is key. These activities can support adaptive capacity because they provide sustainable economic opportunities in the face of environmental change. These programmes should also provide a means towards stronger livelihoods.

This does not mean that people should exit traditional livelihoods which are considered climate-sensitive.

There is evidence that these livelihoods also strengthen household resilience. That said, the potential gains of spreading risk through diversification need to be weighed in relation to the opportunity costs of divesting from high-return activities.

WFP can then engage in the provision of technical assistance and policy support, as well as facilitate dialogue among different institutions and partners to support more climate adaptive social protection programmes. Given that this is an emerging area, a priority is to raise awareness. Informal workshops, field visits, and regional South-South tours and dialogue are likely also to be useful. The focus is to increase knowledge about social protection through dissemination of good practice and learning from specific examples.