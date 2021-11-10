WeWorld Index 2021: Women and Children in a Changing World

WeWorld Index 2021 in Brief

In 2015, on the occasion of the adoption of the 2030 Agenda by 193 countries around the world, WeWorld started the WeWorld Index series. In these 7 years we have periodically monitored the living conditions of women and children in about 170 countries around the world, considering their inclusion from multiple points of view: social, economic, political, environmental, etc.

The picture that emerges is critical. The inclusion of women and the under-18 population has not improved at all in these 7 years, but, on the contrary, with the SARS-COV-2 pandemic their conditions have further worsened. In 2020 and 2021 we have seen a worsening of the WeWorld Index around the world, both in the countries at the top of the ranking and in those at the bottom.

Our analysis is confirmed in the United Nations 2021 Sustainable Development Goals Report. The report highlights that Covid-19 has slowed progress towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, even though before the pandemic we were not on the right path indicated by the 2030 Agenda.

In 2020 Covid-19 led to an additional 119–124 million people pushed back into extreme poverty; 70–161 million people are likely to have experienced hunger; 255 million full time jobs are lost (4 times the number of jobs lost during the 2007-2009 crisis).

Inequalities between countries and be-tween social categories have increased. Looking at the results of the WeWorld Index 2021, the countries that in these 7 years have continued to occupy the lower part of the ranking, namely those of Sub-Saharan Africa plus Yemen and Afghanistan, confirm their poor performance.

But even the countries that have consistently recorded good levels of inclusion for women and children (mostly those in Northern Europe) have marked a setback with the pandemic. Covid-19 has also ex-acerbated inequalities within countries, particularly affecting women and children, categories that already lived at a disadvantage compared to men.

The WeWorld Index therefore highlights that to achieve the ultimate goal of the 2030 Agenda NO ONE LEFT BEHIND, it is now more necessary than ever to adopt a gender and generational approach in public policies and interventions. The recovery plans enacted by different countries in the wake of Covid-19 will not be effective unless they adopt this vision. But to do this it is essential to give voice to the demands of women and the un-der-18 population, to accept a reading of social phenomena different from that of men, to counter the prejudices and stereotypes that discriminate against women and a vision that pays little or no attention to the right of children and adolescents to be heard (as indicated by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989). In a word, it is necessary to involve them in decision-making processes and encourage their participation.

From this point of view, guaranteeing the rights of women and children is an essential but not sufficient condition. In the last two editions, the WeWorld Index has specifically insisted on this aspect: in order for women and the under-18 population to effectively exercise their rights, it is necessary to promote their capabilities. In other words, in order to truly exercise their rights, women and children must be in the condition to implement and substantiate them. And since the acquisition of capabilities does not depend exclusively on individuals, but it is affected by the specific environmental and cultural context where they live, it is also necessary to act on the context, promoting the transformation of social, cultural and legal norms.

In some contexts, managing to trigger this transformation is particularly difficult. For instance, there are countries that have been affected by wars and armed conflicts for decades, where women and children are the most impacted by violence, disease and malnutrition, deprived of essential goods and harmed in their fundamental human rights. The situation in Afghanistan, the result of long-term political instability, is the most serious and recent example. But there are many other forgotten humanitarian crises (e.g., in Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Central African Republic, Mali, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Libya, Haiti, etc.) that have persisted for some time and that each year involve millions of women and children. In 2019 1.6 billion children (69%) were living in a conflict-affected country and approximately 426 million children (over one in six) were living in a conflict zone (PRIO, 2020). Between January and August 2021 alone, 80% of some 550,000 internally displaced Afghans are women and children (UNHCR, 2021a).

This year’s Focus is on climate change and its impact on children and women. The United Nations Conference on Climate Change will be held in Glasgow in November 2021. The Focus “The impact of Climate Change on Women’s and Children’s Rights” is also an opportunity to talk about WeWorld’s activities and projects aimed at supporting women and children affected by the consequences of climate change taking place in Kenya, Mozambique, Brazil and Peru. These are 4 of the 25 countries in which we work to guarantee the rights of women and children by trying to promote community resilience, even in particularly difficult contexts. Finally, the Focus, as well as the inter-European “Climate of Change” campaign promoted by WeWorld, aims to be a call to action for a just and equitable ecological transition, for a healthy and sustainable future for current and future generations. Time is running out. The time is now.

Marco Chiesara, President of WeWorld Onlus

Dina Taddia, Managing Director of WeWorld Onlus