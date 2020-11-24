WeWorld Index 2020: Women and children in times of Covid-19

In 110 out of 172 countries women and children are experiencing forms of exclusion (in 49 countries serious or very serious forms of exclusion, 1 country out of 3). The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a limitation of fundamental rights for women and children in the world with a very strong negative impact on the access to generalised education in all countries.

These are the main results of the 2020 edition of the WeWorld Index, the annual report that measures the level of inclusion of women and children in 172 countries worldwide through 34 indicators, conducted by WeWorld – a non-governmental organisation that has been working for more than 50 years to guarantee the rights of women and children in 27 countries, including Italy. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of Covid on the education of children and adolescents.

The sixth edition of the WeWorld Index photographs the world at the time of Covid-19 with the addition of 3 new indicators measuring the impact of covid-19 on health, education and the economy. It shows that 2 out of 3 countries do not guarantee a dignified life for the most vulnerable: more violence, less access to education and health care and a lack of a healthy environment to grow up in are the characteristics of countries most at risk. In 2020, countries with an insufficient level of inclusion increased by 5%, which means that if the pace remains steady, by 2030 we will have another 26 countries below average/not able to ensure sufficient levels of inclusion for women and children.

Highlights