WeWorld-GVC Principles on the Humanitarian, Development & Peace Nexus

Following the commitment to action made by all major parties involved in international assistance, during the Grand Bargain at the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit - itself a culmination of a long process in recognizing the need to consolidate humanitarian, development and to an extent, peace efforts globally - the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus (Nexus) came forth as a rallying call to action for all involved in the assistance of those left most vulnerable to natural and man-made disasters worldwide.

The present document identifies WeWorld GVC core components that constitute the organization’s definition of the Nexus and establishes the responsibilities of WeWorld GVC in incorporating them in the organization’s activities. WeWorld GVC emphasizes the need to commit further; to ensure that real change as a result of the implementation of a Nexus

approach in the structure of the organization and the operationalization in the field, must always be achieved with the goal of Community Protection at its core.

For more information on the Nexus and further exploration of the concepts and reasoning behind each of the principles, please refer to WeWorld GVC - The Humanitarian, Development and Peace Nexus in Brief.